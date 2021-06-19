Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,691 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Textron worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 134,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $63.84 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

