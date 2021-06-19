Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $177.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.