SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of SEI Investments worth $23,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 201.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.