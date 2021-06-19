Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.39

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.39 and traded as high as $111.00. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $109.75, with a volume of 6,064 shares traded.

SMLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $738.95 million, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,063 shares of company stock valued at $662,010. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

