Sentinel Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $49,332.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $30.07 million and approximately $49,332.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

