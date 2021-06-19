Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Seres Therapeutics worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 3.94. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.