SF Capital (SFCP) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SF Capital has traded 0% higher against the dollar. SF Capital has a market cap of $32,010.04 and approximately $21.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00140633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00184267 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.28 or 0.00863054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,475.17 or 0.99637631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

