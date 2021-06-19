Shard Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Shard has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and $8.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

