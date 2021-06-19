Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -12.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.40. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $241,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,229,646.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $16,202,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.