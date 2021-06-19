Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.51. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 316,439 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.64 million and a PE ratio of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

