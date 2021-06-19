SHIELD Achieves Market Cap of $109,866.14 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 99.5% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $109,866.14 and approximately $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,186.62 or 0.06125548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $555.09 or 0.01555024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.00429366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00142845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.72 or 0.00749999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00434556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00358566 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

