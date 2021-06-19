Shivom Price Up 28.9% This Week (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDEX. During the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00058177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.78 or 0.00727932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00043680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083455 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX, Coinsuper and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.