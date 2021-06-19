Shopping (SPI) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $36.69 million and $689,443.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.00 or 0.00107923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00138782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00182603 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,207.46 or 1.00201159 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.01 or 0.00855162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,904 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

