SIBCoin Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $488,403.06 and $1,002.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,757.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,187.55 or 0.06117787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.05 or 0.01555063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.00429753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00143178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.26 or 0.00750216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.39 or 0.00434572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00359459 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,236,354 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

