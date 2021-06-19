Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.04

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.62. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 182,611 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

