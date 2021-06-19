Signature Chain (SIGN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $4,539.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00059547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.00738031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00083716 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

