Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,848 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Silgan worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 58,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLGN stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.62.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.