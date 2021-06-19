Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.97. 956,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.57. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 271.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.