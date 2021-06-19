Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.