SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $154.53 million and approximately $684,083.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00740215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083471 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

