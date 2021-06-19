SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $159.13 million and $639,113.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00725209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00083204 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.