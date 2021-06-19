Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 168,917 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Alliant Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,384,000 after buying an additional 84,257 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

