Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in PayPal by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $283.38 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $332.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

