Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 13,915 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 27.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

