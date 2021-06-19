Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 507,600 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 4,764.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the period.

MHD opened at $16.72 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

