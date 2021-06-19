Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,060 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $287,104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -142.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

