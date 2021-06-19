Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

