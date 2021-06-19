Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,487,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $868,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 787,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, insider Michael Lillard bought 9,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,361.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

