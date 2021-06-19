Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $12.77 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,355 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $128.41 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.16.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

