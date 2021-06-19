Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 111,361 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 1.09% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 401,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 349,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of VMO stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.