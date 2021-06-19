Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT opened at $173.41 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $189.93. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

