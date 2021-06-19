Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,442 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $553,843,000 after purchasing an additional 180,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $199,007,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,138.50.

BHP stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

