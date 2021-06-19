Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $292.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.03.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

