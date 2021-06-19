Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

