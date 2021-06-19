Sit Investment Associates Inc. Makes New $11.78 Million Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,783,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $142.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.05. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

