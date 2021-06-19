Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 148,063 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,063 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 1.48% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIM opened at $16.29 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

