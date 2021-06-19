Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total transaction of $2,281,054.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,317 shares of company stock worth $20,044,335. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $418.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

