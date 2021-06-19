Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 86,608 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.26. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $15.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

