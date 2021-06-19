Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Shares of J opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

