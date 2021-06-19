Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,018 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

