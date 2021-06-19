Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 297,452 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297,452 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 3.05% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 336,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 42.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 237,208 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHY opened at $2.51 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

