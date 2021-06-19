Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 37,095 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,095 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,789,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,278,000 after purchasing an additional 725,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

BMY stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

