Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 39,060 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 39,060 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 227,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.