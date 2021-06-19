Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 4,496 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $295.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

