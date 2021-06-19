Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 46,710 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 46,710 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

