Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 5,780 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 216,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.70 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.35. The firm has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a PE ratio of 130.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

