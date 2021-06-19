Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 7,082 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.71. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.63 and a 1-year high of $197.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.