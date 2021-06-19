Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,664 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.15. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

