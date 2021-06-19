Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 62,309 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

KTF opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $12.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.