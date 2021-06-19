SIX (SIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.42 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. SIX has a total market capitalization of $19.42 million and approximately $537,967.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIX Profile

SIX was first traded on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

